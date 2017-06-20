New Design Coming to PennDOT Driver Licenses, Identification Cards

A new look and improved security features are coming to driver licenses and identification cards issued in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT started piloting the new license and IDs Monday in Harrisburg. All Driver and Photo centers will transition to the new products by the end of October 2017. The old and new designs will be in use during the four-year license and ID renewal cycle.

While the cards look different, they are designed to improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.

The changes include:

Larger primary portrait and smaller ghost portrait.

2D barcode, which contain data from the front of the card unique to the cardholder.

Laser perforation - The keystone outline with “PA” is embedded into the card stock and can be observed by holding the card up to any light source.

Laminate - Each card is laminated with an optically-variable pattern with the state motto, “Virtue, Liberty, Independence,” Keystone outline and “1787,” the year when the U.S. Constitution was ratified by Pennsylvania.

The magnetic strip has also been eliminated on the back of the redesigned driver's license and identification card.

PennDOT has spent the last 22 months working with MorphoTrust USA to plan, design and launch the new security enhancement initiative. It's part of a contract with the company to design and issue new driver licenses and identification cards.

The new cards are not REAL ID compliant. Those products will not be available until 2019.

You can learn more here.