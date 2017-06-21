PENNCREST passes tax hike to help balance budget

Homeowners in Crawford County's PENNCREST School District will pay an average of $45 more in property taxes next year. That's after the PENNCREST school board Tuesday voted 6-3, adding the 1.79 mill hike into the 2017-18 budget.

"There were people that didn't want tax increases who came out and said, 'listen, it's necessary'," said Board President Jason Bakus.

That will generate roughly $460,000 for the district. Bakus, Vice President Gerry Deane and board members Timothy Brown, Theresa Croll, Mark Gerow and Frederic McDermott voted in favor of the increase; Luigi DeFrancesco, William Mantzell and Travis Porter voted against the increase. The majority say it's crucial after slashing $3 million worth of spending over the last two years, including 37 faculty cuts in 2016. That budget did not raise taxes.

"We have really tried to get ourselves on solid footing," said Superintendent Michael Healey. "I think tonight is a step in the right direction."

But the district is still stuck with a $734,390 deficit, something they plan to tackle a number of ways.

"The board has reserve fund balances for PSERs (faculty retirement plan) increase and healthcare increase, so we're going to use some of that," said Healey.

They also plan to use money in an unassigned fund balance to offset costs. But board members and the superintendent say they're unsure how much money they will receive from the commonwealth to balance the $51.6 million budget.

Some parents declined an on-camera interview, but tell Erie News Now they support the tax increase, saying it gives children a better opportunity in the classroom, a sentiment the board president shares as well.

"You have to spend money to make money," said Bakus, who is also a business owner in the district and father of four children who have attended or are attending PENNCREST schools. "We have to spend money on our children in order to make sure they're getting what they need."