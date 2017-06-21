The Future of Erie County's Gambling Funds

This story is one we have been following for quite awhile here on Erie News Now.

In fact it's been about a year since this all began, and it all surrounds talks of what to do with casino cash.

Specifically, who gets the funds from Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

This one has quite the back story, which could all come down to a resolution tonight at Erie City Council's meeting.

Here's what you need to know; back on June 7th, House Bill 271 was approved by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The bill would keep the region's share of gambling money at 10 million dollars, but would put the funds solely in the hands of county council and the county executive.

This is opposed to the current situation, which spreads the money out through multiple municipalities under the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, also known as E.C.G.R.A.

On the other hand, city leaders are looking to secure $500,000 annually from the casino, to fund emergency services and infrastructure projects.

Here's where we are today, the bill was passed in the house, and now awaits further consideration in the senate.

As we await lawmakers actions, city council is trying to make sure they are covering all the bases.

Tonight, council has the chance to waive agenda rules and urge senator Dan Laughlin to retain that $500,000.

That is the discussion that will be taking place tonight inside these doors during city council's meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.





