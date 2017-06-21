Queen's Speech outlines UK government's agenda at troubled time for May

A sombre Queen's Speech laid out the policy agenda for embattled Prime Minister Theresa May, who on Wednesday officially begins leading a minority government.

Queen Elizabeth II read out a list of the government's intentions, with a strong focus on Brexit as well as the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London and last week's deadly apartment block fire.

The agenda appears to be a watered down version of the Conservative Party's election campaign manifesto, a document widely blamed for the party's loss of command in Parliament.

The speech did not make reference to pledges in the manifesto to tax the elderly more heavily for their own care and take free lunches from schoolchildren, policies slammed by opposition parties and the public.

May had hoped to officially secure support from the Democratic Union Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, whose 10 seats in Parliament would give her enough votes to push her legislative agenda through. But as of Wednesday morning, no deal had been made.

What was in the speech?

The Brexit-heavy speech included the announcement that Great Repeal Bill will be introduced. That bill will seek to convert all the EU laws into UK law so that the country can then decide which laws to keep and which to scrap. .

Bills on trade and customs will be introduced -- Brexit means Britain will try to strike new deals with the EU but also with other nations that it was unable to negotiate with while a an EU member.

"My government's priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the European Union," the Queen said.

And Parliament will also introduce a new bill on immigration. Immigration was the centerpiece issue in the campaign to leave the EU, and the government has promised to deliver a policy that controls the level of immigration.

May's attempt to lead a minority government comes on the heels of a fire at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 79 people, one of the country's worst disasters for a generation.

The Queen confirmed that there would be a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire and that an independent public advocate, who will act for bereaved families after public disasters, would be introduced.

The Queen also said that in light of recent terror attacks, existing laws would be revised.

"My government's counter-terrorism strategy will be reviewed to ensure that the police and security services have all the powers they need and that the length of custodial sentences for terrorism-related offenses are sufficient to keep the population safe," the Queen said.

May's future in doubt?

The Queen's Speech comes at a time when May's premiership has become vulnerable and the country's future uncertain, with negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union having only just begun.

May's own position has been called into question ever since her decision to call a snap election. Her attempt to secure a larger mandate ahead of the Brexit negotiations backfired with her losing her commanding majority.

Parliament pass the Queen's Speech in a vote, but with May yet to secure a deal with the DUP, she is aware that failure to get the speech through Parliament could be seen as a vote of no confidence.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already said that his party could vote against the Queen's Speech and even offer up some amendments.

He could also encourage the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats to follow suit and increase the pressure on the government.

The Queen's Speech sets out the government's legislative plan for the next 12 months ahead -- but this year's is different. That's because the government has canceled the 2018 Queen's Speech, saying it will need time to complete the country's exit from the European Union.