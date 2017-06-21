Crews Investigate Fire at Vacant Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Investigate Fire at Vacant Erie Home

Posted: Updated:

The search for a cause is underway for a house fire in the city that crews are calling "suspicious."

The fire started around 11:30 Tuesday night, along East 25th street.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and started the search for a cause.

The building was empty and boarded up at the time of the fire. Officials also say the utilities had already been shut off.

No one was injured.


 

