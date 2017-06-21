County Executive Continues Public Meetings on Proposed Community College

Wednesday, is the fourth in a series of five public meetings all leading up to Erie County Council's vote on whether or not to sponsor a proposed community college.

County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper told Erie News Now the public meetings have been going well.

Dahlkemper added that there hasn't been one specific concern that keeps coming up at all the meetings, but rather many different concerns. For example, the Union City meeting brought a lot of geographical concerns to the table. Residents were very concerned over where the college would be located.

Other meetings were more financial based, such as who would pay for the college and how. Dahlkemper said the student would be responsible for one third of the tuition, the other two thirds would come from state and local funds.

There are currently 14 community colleges in Pennsylvania, none of which are in our area. The county pays taxes that fund community colleges as required by the state, but since Erie does not have one, it does not see an of that money back.

There are still two chances to attend one of these meetings before County Council votes.

Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Road.

Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m., at the Millcreek Township Building, 3608 W. 26th St.

Representatives from Empower Erie, the group that is working on the community college study and plan, have been invited to present information and answer questions as well.

County Council will cast their vote on June, 27th.