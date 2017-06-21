Parking Changes Coming to Waterford

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Waterford Borough are changing parking along part of Route 19 to improve safety.

Parking in the business district south of South Park Row will be converted to reverse-angle, back-in parking. Currently, drivers pull into the angled parking spaces front first.

“Because of safety concerns involving conventional angle parking, more areas are using back-in angle parking,” said Brian Smith, Traffic Engineer for PennDOT’s northwestern region, in a news release. “Although back-in angle parking is different, it is much easier than parallel parking.”

The changes will prevent drivers from blindly backing into traffic to leave the parking spot, require less maneuvering than parallel parking, and make curbside loading more convenient, according to PennDOT.

Borough Council adopted the changes during its June 5 meeting.

New lines for the parking spaces are set to be painted next week.

Signage will be installed to show drivers the new parking procedure.

The parking changes are being coordinated with the resurfacing project already underway along Route 19 between the northern and southern intersections with Route 79.