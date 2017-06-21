Erie Police Officer Found Not Guilty of Simple Assault - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Officer Found Not Guilty of Simple Assault

Posted: Updated:

The Erie police officer charged with kicking a handcuffed suspect has been found not guilty of simple assault.

Patrolman Justin Griffith was charged with the misdemeanor for the incident last October.

A man named Patrick Gehrlein was reportedly combative with officers who responded to a domestic dispute call at a home near East 20th and Wallace.

Officers say Griffith stomped on and kicked Gehrlein's face after Gehrlein spit at them and said he may have AIDS.

Griffith was suspended without pay from the police department.

Jurors reached a verdict quickly after getting the case late Wednesday afternoon.

