Erie Police Officer Found Not Guilty of Simple Assault

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect for Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Heavy snow is expected for these areas overnight and through Wednesday afternoon.More >>
FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect for Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Heavy snow is expected for these areas overnight and through Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Tonight, both members of the Grace Church, and others in the Erie community joined each other for the annual "Christmas at the Warner." presentation. The show is only in its fourth year, but has already seemed to make itself a Christmas tradition.More >>
Tonight, both members of the Grace Church, and others in the Erie community joined each other for the annual "Christmas at the Warner." presentation. The show is only in its fourth year, but has already seemed to make itself a Christmas tradition.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Route 198 near the roundabout Friday afternoon after a reported domestic incident around 12:18 p.m.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Route 198 near the roundabout Friday afternoon after a reported domestic incident around 12:18 p.m.More >>
A little after one p.m. Saturday, a rollover occurred on Route 89 in Wattsburg.More >>
A little after one p.m. Saturday, a rollover occurred on Route 89 in Wattsburg.More >>
An accident Saturday afternoon slowed up Peach Street for a bit, as rescue crews worked to clear the scene.More >>
An accident Saturday afternoon slowed up Peach Street for a bit, as rescue crews worked to clear the scene.More >>
It is the largest locomotive deal by any Class 1 railroad since 2014, according to GE.More >>
It is the largest locomotive deal by any Class 1 railroad since 2014, according to GE.More >>