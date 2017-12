Jurors heard more testimony today in the trial of a man accused of running a dog fighting operation at his home on Erie's west side. Danny Swift, 42, faces several counts of animal cruelty.

District Attorney Jack Daneri called Deborah Jugan to the stand. She is an Assistant District Attorney in Allegheny County, and has authored a guide for law enforcement called the "Dictionary of Dog Fighting." Jugan testified that posts to an Internet chat site, which the prosecution claims were posted by Swift, contain language that would be used by an experienced dog fighter. The postings talked about the rules of dog fighting, the strategy for dog fighting, and how to handle a dog during a dog fight.

Jugan also testified that equipment and paraphernalia, confiscated from Swift's home, are items commonly used by dog fighters. Jugan has been classified as an expert witness because of her undercover work, and her experience in the prosecution of dog fighting cases.



The defense has been claiming that a fight among three dogs in Swift's backyard, last August, was accidental and unintentional. Jugan testified that the fight was a "schooling" exercise for a younger dog.

Daneri rested his case late this afternoon. The defense called its first witness shortly before 4pm.