ECGRA heard the message loud and clear, that Erie's state house delegation thinks the overhead to distribute their $5.5 million share of gaming funds is too high. Executive Director Perry Wood wonders why state representative, if they had concerns, didn't bring their questions to him. He admits there wasn't a good communication structure in place with state lawmakers, but says communication is strong with county government. "My job is to facilitate discussions with our board of directors and when county council says we'd like you to sharpen your pencil on the budget, we're more than happy to do that and look at those cuts," Wood said.

Wood has decided he will no longer take reimbursement for his Social & Comparative analysis Practitioner's doctorate at Pitt. "It was clear that the continuing education for myself was a hot button item, so I immediately, without even talking to the board, put out a statement that said, I would withdraw from receiving those reimbursements in the future," Would told Erie News Now.

ECGRA'a board plans to look at other ways to trim overhead. One area that has been criticized is a special projects line item of about 150 - 200 thousand dollars.

The latest worry is whether a change in state gaming legislation unravels a settlement that guarantees municipalities around the casino a 25% share of gaming funds. The idea behind that share was to mitigate things like traffic control, sewer and water infrastructure and public safety. Legal opinions saying that will be voided has supervisors including Jan Dennis in McKean Township concerned. "We've used that money to upgrade a lot of our equipment, a new backhoe, a new loader and if that money goes away I think it would be just terrible for McKean," Dennis said. "And we have another agreement with our McKean Hose Company, so we give them about $41,000 out of the $110,000 that we get,I'm sure they've been counting on it for all these years for it to go away would horribly impact the hose company," she added.

All of that may be moot, unless the senate changes the house bill that calls for eliminating ECGRA, and puts distribution of all gaming revenue in the hands of county government. Perry Wood is pleased with the communication from senator Dan Laughlin and is optimistic. "It's been refreshing that open communication, I think has been important to getting us to the point where we can solve this and get a good bill out of the senate that preserves Summit Township, Erie County government, and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority," Wood said.