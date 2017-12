The former Crawford County Jail warden charged with soliciting a 17 year old for sex will face trial.

Tim Lewis, 54, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon on charges of corruption of minors, promoting prostitution, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

Lewis is accused of communicating with the victim through Facebook and asking him to meet at different locations for sex.

The victim was 17 when Lewis first contacted him.

Lewis offered the victim a $500 cash gift, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case.

Lewis and his wife were prosecuted last year for stealing approximately $129,000 from the Moose Lodge in East Fairfield Township in Crawford County after they suffered significant gambling losses.

Lewis was released early from prison due to health issues.