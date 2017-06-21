Kelly pledges transparency during health care reform process

When it comes to health care reform U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to present in the next week, Congressman Mike Kelly wants to make one thing clear.

"The idea that somehow this is being passed in the middle of the night when nobody is having a chance to look at it, that's false," said Kelly, a Republican representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Northwestern Pa. from Erie to Butler.

Kelly, doubling down on the bill during Wednesday's telephone town hall meeting with constituents. The fourth-term Republican says the bill will contain coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, similar to the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare.")

"What we've tried to do is come up with a plan that makes it more competitive, gives us more flexibility, and puts the choice of health care in your hands," he said.

And when it comes to the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and potential campaign collusion with Russian officials, Kelly -- unlike Trump -- acknowledges the Russians may have influenced the 2016 election.

"I don't think there is any question that Russia hacks into things around the world," said Kelly, who supported Trump during the campaign. "I know China does the same thing."

The hour-long town hall fielded nearly a dozen questions. Some, from Erie-area residents wondering how Kelly thinks the U.S. should respond to North Korea, after American student Otto Warmbier died this week after returning from a North Korean labor camp in a coma.

"The best way to do it is to cut off any supply of revenue into that country," said Kelly. "Not that we want to hurt the North Korean people, but we've got to do something to bring down this regime."

A member of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, Kelly is also tasked with drafting another of Trump's signature campaign promises: tax reform. The Congressman hopes Republicans will have a plan together by the end of the year.

As for future plans to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, Kelly said he won't make a decision until the end of summer at the earliest. Kelly is considering seeking the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey, who is up for re-election next year.