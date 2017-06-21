Erie City Council Passes Resolution on Gaming Funds

The bill now sits in the hands of the Senate.

The council's resolution asks Senator Dan Laughlin, and the other senators, to retain the section of providing $500,000 for the City of Erie, in the bill.

This money will be used for emergency services.

Councilman Bob Merski said the city hasn't received gaming funds before, and this would be a huge help.

"We wanted to make sure that we spoke from one voice from city council that this is essential to the City of Erie and that we need this money for taxpayer relief, and to support public safety in the City of Erie for the nine lead assets," said Merski.

Council also approved zoning changes to allow the practice of Urban Farming in the City of Erie.