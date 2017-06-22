Woman Dead After Shooting in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Dead After Shooting in Warren County

State Police in Warren County are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home along Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove Township.

It's in the Chandlers Valley area, about fifteen miles north of the city of Warren, not far from the New York state line.

Troopers got a call about some gunfire at that location. About an hour later, they called in the county coroner.

State Police say the victims are a man and a woman.

A 32-year-old female was killed.

A 34-year-old male victim is being treated at UPMC Hamot for his gunshot wound. State Police said as of early Thursday afternoon, they were still waiting to talk to him about the incident.

Investigators tell Erie News Now they have recovered the weapon and are conducting ballistic testing on the shell casings found at the scene.

