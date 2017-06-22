Penndot Releases License and I.D. Card Redesign - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Penndot Releases License and I.D. Card Redesign

Folks across the state are still reacting to the news that the drivers licenses and I.D. cards will soon be changing.     

This week, Penndot released details about the changes, which are said to be safer and more secure.

In addition to the photos changing, the cards will also feature 1d and 2d bar codes, which contain data visible on the front of the card.

There's also laser perforation.

The keystone outline with P.A. is embedded into the card stock and can be observed by holding the card up to any light source.

But perhaps the most shocking detail, these I.D.'s will actually not be read I.D. compliant.

Congress passed the real I.D. compliance act back in 2005 as a way to create new cards to allow people into federal facilities.

But since then, Pennsylvania has been playing catch up.

The state was given an extension to October 2017 to become real I.D. compliant.

But Penndot says this new design has nothing to do with the act.

In fact, the state is not expected to be real I.D. compliant until March of 2019.

Another interesting detail, real I.D. compliant cards will be optional for state residents.

But as far as the new cards, the state will begin transitioning into the new format, by the end of October 2017.

The cards will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle.
 

