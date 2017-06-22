Erie Art Museum's Mid-Day Art Break Celebrates World Refugee Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Art Museum's Mid-Day Art Break Celebrates World Refugee Day

The Erie Art Museum celebrated World Refugee Day Wednesday.

Dancers, singers, and musicians from Congo, Syria and Bhutan performed on the museum's patio during the lunch hour.

Visitors could also check out the clothing designs of a west African tailor in a fashion show.

The International Institute of Erie helped to coordinate the entertainment and display.

The Mid-Day Art Break runs every Wednesday through the end of August.

