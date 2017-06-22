Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network Moves East Erie Cente - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network Moves East Erie Center

Posted:

The Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network has moved its East Erie operations to a new location.

It is now located in the 400 block of East 26th Street in the former Jerilu Fruits building.

Neighbors, community partners, and the public were invited to an open house Wednesday to see its expanded programs and services.

Representatives say the new location offers improved accessibility and visibility.

The organization says its offerings are tailored to the neighborhood's needs.

The eastside center has been serving the community for the past three years.

