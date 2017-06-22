Jefferson Educational Society Appoints New President

Erie's think-tank for community progress Thursday named its new president.

The board for the Jefferson Educational Society appointed Dr. Ferki Ferati to the position.

Dr. Ferati first joined the Jefferson in 2008. He is currently the executive director and vice president.

He becomes its second president and replaces Dr. William Garvey.

Dr. Garvey will now serve as the founder and chairman of the board of trustees.

The Jefferson Educational Society offers courses, seminars and lectures to promote civic involvement.