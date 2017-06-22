Spill Contained After Crash Involving Milk Hauler in Corry

One person was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash created a mess in the Corry area Thursday morning.

First responders were called to 12586 Route 6 just before 10:30 a.m.

One milk hauler was involved in the crash and spilled 2,000 gallons of milk and 150-200 gallons of diesel fuel, according to reports from the scene.

A Jeep SUV also ended up on its side.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage.

It took nearly an hour to contain the spill.