Airport Master Plan Includes Major Terminal Makeover

A new master plan for Erie International Airport includes a possible multi-million dollar makeover of the 1950's era terminal.

Managers say getting more air service remains their top priority.

But the plan, covering the next 20 years, focuses mainly on brick and mortar projects.

Planners have come up with a "wish list" of projects that could be done, depending on financial and community support.

A makeover for the terminal is the biggest ticket item on that list.

Planners say there is no immediate need.

But the project is something that could be considered in the future.

Erie International Airport Executive Director George Doughty said, "Even though it handles the traffic now and could handle more with no problem, at some point the community may say, we need a nice gateway, a more modern facility."

Other possible improvements in the plan include a parking ramp and energy improvements.

A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for next Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Millcreek Township building on West 26th Street.