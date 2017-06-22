Erie School District includes small tax hike, Collegiate Academy tuition increase into budget plans

After months of meetings and a city-wide listening tour, the Erie School District's reorganization plan is now official.

"We have a team, administratively and at the board level, that's committed to providing the best education possible for the city," said Dr. Jay Badams, district superintendent whose final day is June 30.

Under the plan, Strong Vincent and East High Schools will become middle schools. Emerson-Gridley Elementary and Wayne Schools will close. Roosevelt Middle School will dissolve as all high school students move into Collegiate Academy or Central Tech, now Erie High School.

The consolidation plan will save the district upwards of $6 million and also jump-start its high school magnet programs

"Naming the new school, a new curriculum, I think is a great thing going forward," said Frank Petrungar, Jr., school board president.

But district leaders have one week to figure out where they will get the rest of the money to offset its $9.5 million deficit. To start, a half-percent property tax hike could be included, generating more than $200,000.

"It would cost a taxpayer with a $100,000 home about $8 a year," said Brian Polito, district chief financial officer and incoming superintendent effective July 1.

And tuition will likely increase for non-city students attending Collegiate Academy, jumping from $5,000 to $7,000 in the 2017-18 school year, netting around $120,000; then up to the state-standard of $8,600 in the 2018-19 school year.

Educating the 63 county students costs Erie taxpayers an estimated between $200,000-$300,000.

"We really need to that number up closer to the actual cost so that our city taxpayers aren't subsidizing the education of county students," said Polito.

Administrators are expected to request on Friday for an extended deadline from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to submit its revised financial recovery plan. The current deadline is Monday. Leaders are basing the request on delayed figures from its state-appointed financial advisory group, Public Financial Management. Polito said the district won't obtain the information prior to the meeting when board members will vote on a budget, which is scheduled for June 28.

The Pa. Dept. of Education requires public schools to submit a final budget by June 30.

The district will forego its early retirement incentive option for teachers, Polito added. They needed 25 teachers to make the plan financially effective, but received only 14 applicants.

Polito wasn't sure how many teachers will be furloughed through the consolidation process now that the early retirement incentive is no longer offered.