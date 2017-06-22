Friday Soakers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Soakers

Posted: Updated:

Get the umbrella ready, scattered showers and storms are expected on Friday. Now there is a pretty low risk for any severe weather, but heavy rain is likely with some of the storms. You will probably need that Plan B on standby.  It is going to be a fairly warm and humid day, that is before a cold front draws in some cooler weather for the weekend.

