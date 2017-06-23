Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'Democratic brand is pretty bad'

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday he agreed with Democratic congressman Tim Ryan's claim that the Democratic brand is worse than President Donald Trump's in some parts of the country.

"I speak as the longest serving independent in American congressional history, the Democratic brand is pretty bad," Sanders told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

"I think the Trump brand is also pretty bad as is the Republican brand. That's why so many people are giving up on politics."

Following the Democrat Jon Ossoff's defeat in a Georgia special House election, some Democratic lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the party's future.

The Vermont senator argued that the recent special elections need to be put in context.

"The context is all of them are Republican seats and Trump did, in most of those seats, did very, very well." Sanders continued, "Democrats did much better than was the case in the last election."

The former Democratic presidential candidate added that the Democrats have the momentum, but the party has to do some "internal soul searching."

"Understand that for the last 10 years, the model that they have had really has not worked," Sanders said. "It doesn't work when you lose the US Senate, US House, the White House. When almost two-thirds of governors chairs are controlled by Republicans. When Democrats have lost a thousand seats and legislatures all over the country."

Sanders told Cooper what he believes the Democrats have to do to win back voters.

Democrats need to "make it clear to working people of this country that the Democratic Party is on their side," Sanders exclaimed. "The Democrats need a progressive agenda. They need to rebuild the party in states they have ignored for decades, where they have almost no presence right now and create a 50-state party."