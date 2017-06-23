State Police Investigate Remains Found in Lake City - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate Remains Found in Lake City

State Police are searching the Elk Creek Access area in the western part of Erie County, after the discovery of some human remains.

A fisherman reported finding a human leg along the shoreline in Lake City around 8 p.m. Thursday.

That brought out State Troopers, and the Coast Guard.

The body part is being sent for analysis, as they try and make an identification on it.

Authorities are expected to head back to that scene Friday morning to resume that search.

