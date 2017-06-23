Site of West Erie Mattress Fire Back Up in Flames - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Site of West Erie Mattress Fire Back Up in Flames

Posted: Updated:

Crews are back at the scene of a west Erie mattress warehouse fire from more than a year ago.

Firefighters were called back to that scene on West 20th street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Once they arrived, they were met with the remaining buildings on the site back up in flames. 

According to a DEP report, those buildings still contained hundreds of mattresses. 

The DEP has been monitoring the cleanup efforts from the original fire, even placing an ultimatum on the owners. 

The timing of the fire may raise some questions, as it started just 22 hours before the  DEP's deadline to have the property completely cleaned up was about to expire.
     

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com