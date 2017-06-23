Site of West Erie Mattress Fire Back Up in Flames

Crews are back at the scene of a west Erie mattress warehouse fire from more than a year ago.

Firefighters were called back to that scene on West 20th street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Once they arrived, they were met with the remaining buildings on the site back up in flames.

According to a DEP report, those buildings still contained hundreds of mattresses.

The DEP has been monitoring the cleanup efforts from the original fire, even placing an ultimatum on the owners.

The timing of the fire may raise some questions, as it started just 22 hours before the DEP's deadline to have the property completely cleaned up was about to expire.

