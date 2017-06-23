Summer Fun Friday: June 23rd, 2017

It's a "huge" night for monster truck lovers throughout the region, as they prepare to come out and see massive trucks like Bigfoot.
The All Star Monster Truck Tour
Friday and Saturday
5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Lake Erie Speedway
10700 Delmas Drive
City: North East
State: PA
Zip: 16428
Country: United States
Flyboard National Tour
Hydroflight uses the power of water to send a rider through the air at extreme speeds and soaring heights.
A hose is installed into each participant's personal watercraft, and the flyer uses the power of the jet stream to perform intricate stunts and maneuvers.
This one is taking place tomorrow and Sunday starting at 9:15 a.m.
2017 Pride Fest
This year's parade and festival is celebrating 25 years of L.G.B.T. pride events in the Erie community.
There will be all kinds of family friendly activities.
The festivities kick off early with a parade, which will start gathering at noon at the zone dance club before marching at 1 p.m. toward Perry Square by way of West 18th and State streets.
Jay Leno at the Chautauqua Amphitheater
Jay Leno will headline the Chautauqua amphitheater's season opener, replacing the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.
The decision was made after Franklin was advised not to perform by her doctors.
The former Tonight Show host will perform at 8:15 tomorrow night when he kicks off Chautauqua institution's 2017 summer season with a stand-up show at the newly rebuilt amphitheater.
Some tickets could possibly be made available for the sold out show, keep an eye on CHQ.org
Tune in to Erie News Now Sunrise every Friday morning all summer for more Summer Fun Friday events.
