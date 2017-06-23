Pair Caught with Mobile Meth Lab in Front of Police Barracks - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pair Caught with Mobile Meth Lab in Front of Police Barracks

Two men are facing drug charges after police in Girard catch the duo driving with a mobile meth lab.

33-year-old Brandon Adams of Erie, and 35-year-old Justin Hall of Lake City, are charged with manufacturing and distributing meth.

Police caught the pair around 11:30 Thursday night, near Albion Road, in front of the PSP Girard Barracks.

According to the police report, Adams and Hall were originally pulled over for a traffic violation. 

Police then say drug paraphernalia was visible in plain sight.

That prompted a search of the vehicle, which yielded several bags of meth, pots and other drug paraphernalia items.

Police pulled the vehicle over into the PSP Girard Barracks parking lot, and closed it down temporarily for safety concerns.

It was then that Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab confirmed the presence of a meth lab in the vehicle.
 

