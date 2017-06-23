Drivers May Experience Delays Monday, Tuesday Due to Interchange Road Work

Drivers may see congestion and delays on Interchange Road in Millcreek Township early next week.

Traffic patterns in the area will change Monday and Tuesday.

Work on the improvement project will shift to the bridge over Walnut Creek.

It requires removing the existing paint lines, painting new ones and relocating traffic control barriers.

Crews were previously working on the Interchange Road bridge over Interstate 79. Two-lane traffic each way will be restored on the bridge once the work zone is moved.

Eastbound and westbound traffic at the Walnut Creek bridge will be move to the eastbound lane.

The project will improve about 1.5 miles of Interchange and Zimmerly Roads from Zuck Road to Route 19/Peach Street.

The work will widen Zimmerly Road from three to five lanes from Zuck Road to Interstate 79. The bridge over Walnut Creek will also be replaced.

Traffic signals will also be upgraded and additional turn lanes are being added at the Intersections with Route 99/Edinboro Road and Peach Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The work and schedule depends on the weather.