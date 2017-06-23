Erie Insurance Moves Up on Fortune 500 List - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Insurance Moves Up on Fortune 500 List

Posted: Updated:

Erie Insurance has jumped up on the Fortune 500 list.

The rankings, which list the largest corporations in the United States by total revenue, places the company at 382 for 2017.

That's a jump of 29 spots from last year, where it placed at 411.

Erie Insurance's revenue is a little more than $7 billion.

The Erie-based insurance company has nearly 5,000 employees and has been on the Fortune 500 list for 14 years.

