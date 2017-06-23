Laughlin Bill Would Eliminate Construction Code Inspection Monopolies

State Senator Dan Laughlin wants to eliminate monopolies on construction code enforcement now in place in many areas.

Locally, Building Inspection Underwriters or BIU, has the exclusive contract in Millcreek, Harborcreek and Fairview.

Laughlin met with several builders today seeking support for his bill.

He says the current system has led to higher costs and delays.

He thinks mandating local governments give builders at least three options for inspection firms would be a big help.

But not everyone thinks there are significant problems.

Laughlin said, "Whenever there is a monopoly situation there is always the chance for an abuse of power. Some of these builders I know are spending money on engineering fees and stuff that they really should not have to."

Harborcreek Supervisor Dean Pepicello said, "I think a lot of areas of the code are open to interpretation. To me that is probably the biggest problem if there is one at this point."

Laughlin's bill has cleared a committee, and is now being considered by the full state senate.

A similar bill has been introduced in the house.