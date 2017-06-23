Laughlin Bill Would Eliminate Construction Code Inspection Monop - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Laughlin Bill Would Eliminate Construction Code Inspection Monopolies

Posted: Updated:

State Senator Dan Laughlin wants to eliminate monopolies on construction code enforcement now in place in many areas.

Locally, Building Inspection Underwriters or BIU, has the exclusive contract in Millcreek, Harborcreek and Fairview.

Laughlin met with several builders today seeking support for his bill.

He says the current system has led to higher costs and delays.

He thinks mandating local governments give builders at least three options for inspection firms would be a big help.

But not everyone thinks there are significant problems.

Laughlin said, "Whenever there is a monopoly situation there is always the chance for an abuse of power. Some of these builders I know are spending money on engineering fees and stuff that they really should not have to."

Harborcreek Supervisor Dean Pepicello said, "I think a lot of areas of the code are open to interpretation. To me that is probably the biggest problem if there is one at this point."

Laughlin's bill has cleared a committee, and is now being considered by the full state senate.

A similar bill has been introduced in the house.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com