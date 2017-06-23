Leg Washes Ashore; Coroner Ruling Out Link to Leclair Murder

The Erie County Coroner's Office is finished with the examination of a human leg, that washed up on the Lake Erie shoreline last night. The office hopes to use DNA evidence to identify whose leg it may be. The coroner is ruling out the chance that it may belong to recent homicide victim Karen Leclair.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says the leg that washed up on the shoreline near Lake City last night could not have belonged to Leclair. Cook says the body part was in the water far too long.



The leg was discovered just before 8 o' clock last night by an individual walking along the shoreline near the Elk Creek Access Area in Girard Township. The Coroner's Office responded to the scene along with members of the Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology Department.



Police believe Karen Leclair was killed by her husband on June 10 in the waters of Lake Erie. Cook says the time of that murder, and the decomposition of the leg, are not compatible..



DNA samples were taken from the leg and will be sent to a lab to see if it matches DNA from missing persons from a plane crash. The crash took place in Lake Erie, near Cleveland, last December. At a news conference today at Troop "E" Headquarters of the Pennsylvania State Police, it was revealed that other human remains washed ashore this week in Ohio.

"On Wednesday, the Willowick, Ohio Police department also discovered human remains on the Lake Erie shoreline. We are conducting a joint investigation with them, and sharing our information. They have not yet identified their human remains either at this point in time," said Lt. Kirk Reese.



Coroner Cook says it will take one month for the lab to do the DNA testing, and to come up with a possible match.