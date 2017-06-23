Half-Brother Sentenced for Role in Warren County Murder

The half-brother of a Warren County man who was sentenced for murder Friday found out how long he will spend behind bars for his involvement in the crime.

A judge sentenced Gary Williams, 24, to spend the next 1 year and 8 months to 5 years in state prison.

Williams pleaded guilty in early June to charges of reckless burning or exploding and receiving stolen property.

His half-brother, James McDaniel, was sentenced to jail time for the 2016 killing of Marcus Mattson, 18.

McDaniel shot and killed Mattson at his Youngsville home before trying to hide the body in a crawl space, police said.

They set the victim's car on fire and burned his body in an attempt to cover up the crime, investigators said.

Surveillance video linked McDaniel and Williams to the crime, according to State Police.