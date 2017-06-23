Jamestown Standoff Suspect Arrested - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown Standoff Suspect Arrested

Posted: Updated:

A suspect is facing charges following a three hour standoff with police in Jamestown, New York.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Alberto Acevedo.  Hes now in custody for parole violations, but police say he will be facing additional charges.

According to investigators, the incident started as a domestic dispute in a home on McKinley Avenue in Jamestown.

When officers arrived, investigators say Acevedo fled the scene to avoid capture.

Armed with a knife, police say Acevedo then barricaded himself inside the room of a second floor apartment on Baker Street.

After three hours of negotiations, a SWAT team then used tear gas and were able to forcibly remove Acevedo from the apartment.

Acevedo was taken into custody and is now being treated for self-inflicted knife wounds.

