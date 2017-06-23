Saint Vincent Hospital Unveils New Orthopaedic Institute

Saint Vincent Hospital unveiled its new, state-of-the-art Orthopaedic Institute Friday morning.

It's located in the Hardner Building adjacent to the hospital.

The new 14,000 square foot facility includes 24 exam rooms, two X-ray units, two casting bays, a 94 seat waiting room, and offices for the Institute's orthopaedic surgeons

The Institute is also establishing an appointment scheduling system, so patients can be seen within 24 hours of calling.

Hospital leaders said the new addition will support its growing orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine programs.

The Orthopedic Institute officially opens Monday.

Funding came from a $2.5 million gift from the Saint Vincent Foundation, which is the largest in its history.