Badams reflects on reorganization plan, fair-funding fight in farewell interview

Erie News Now reporter Matt Knoedler sat down with Dr. Jay Badams moments after his final school board meeting Thursday night. The 52-year-old has been superintendent of the Erie School District since 2010.

It's been a roller coaster seven years for the man many see as the region's strongest advocate for public education.

"We've gone to great lengths to change the reputation of the school district and to be a very transparent public organization," said Badams.

Badams inherited a $26 million budget deficit when he took over. Fixing that was not an easy task for a man who came to the district as an English and special education teacher in 1997, hoping to push for broader academic offerings in his new role.

"We were facing pretty calamitous budget situations that had to be dealt with," he reflected. "You don't get to pick and choose your leadership context."

Resilient, Badams forged the district's new path, significantly cutting the deficit. But to get there, he faced what he calls one of the biggest challenges of his tenure: eliminating over 300 positions across the board in the last seven school years; nearly 100 of them, administrators.

"I felt it was important that we led the way with all of the staff cuts administratively," Badams said.

Challenges keeping the Erie School District financially solvent have shadowed Badams over the years. He and what administrators remain have spent the last year drafting a consolidation plan for now the second time in the last five years. Two more schools, Wayne and Emerson-Gridley, will close by this fall.

But Badams, who has been traditionally optimistic, remains just the same as the latest plan takes shape.

"I sense more excitement than any sort of anxiety about this whole process," said Badams, saying positive attitudes from students whose schools were consolidating or closing encouraged him throughout the process. Badams had originally supported a two-year phase-in of the latest consolidation plan through 2019, but later sided with members of the Erie School Board and other administrators who pushed for a one-year plan.

But the advocate of public education has become a champion of sorts after taking Erie's fight for fair funding to Harrisburg and working with two different governors along the way.

"I do really honestly believe that at this point there is a... bipartisan will to do something to fix that," said Badams. "If Erie has played any small part in raising that awareness, then I'm very pleased with that."

But as that fight continues, Badams won't be leading the charge. His final day as Erie's superintendent is June 30. He accepted the same position in the Hanover-Norwich School District, an interstate district that borders Vermont and New Hampshire.

So as Badams leaves, he calls his biggest accomplishment the team he helped build, the team he now leaves behind; and that the reorganization plan will have a silver lining in the field he covets: academics.

"Restoring family and consumer sciences at the middle school level, things like that," said Badams. "So we'll be able to show through action that the promises we've made along those lines will be kept."