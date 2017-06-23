Cadets Graduate from Camp - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cadets Graduate from Camp

MEADVILLE, Pa. -

It was graduation night for camp cadets at Allegheny College. 

Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls ages 12-15, hosted by the PA State Police.
The camp is structured to training at the police academy and focuses on discipline, self-esteem, team work, drug and alcohol education.
Camp Cadet is a non-profit organization and it's funded fund raisers and business and community donations.

