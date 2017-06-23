Lanterns Light Up the Sky in Aaron Moore Vigil - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lanterns Light Up the Sky in Aaron Moore Vigil

Posted: Updated:
WATERFORD, Pa -

A vigil was held Friday night in memory of Aaron Moore at the ball diamond in Waterford.
100 Chinese lanterns were released at 9:00 p.m.
Moore (15), was a passenger on a dirt bike when it crashed into a pick-up truck in June of 2016.
Michael Moore, described his brother as a teen full of life, with a big heart.  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com