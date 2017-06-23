Friday Night Feature: DuShane Plays Live on Erie News Now

This week, Erie News Now welcomed two members of DuShane Band onto set for our Friday Night Feature.

The group reigns from New York City, and are building a following through social media.

Lead singer, DuShane began his career in the 90s with a band called Law and Order. This band toured and worked closely with big names such as Guns n' Roses, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden. It's these experiences that has helped DuShane hone in on his craft and grow as an artist.

In 2012, DuShane was formed with their New York meets Nashville sound. They're often compared to "urban-country."

The band, though they have been established for five years, has only recorded singles. Right now, they're working on compiling these singles and making an album.

