Rep. Steve Scalise released from intensive care unit

Deirdre Walsh, Ryan Nobles and Liz Stark, CNN -

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise has been released from the intensive care unit after being shot in the hip last week, according to a statement by MedStar Washington Hospital Center Friday.

"Congressman Steve Scalise's continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday (June 22). He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," the statement said.

Scalise, the Republican House Majority Whip, was critically injured during a shooting by a lone gunman at the GOP baseball team's practice for a charity game June 14. Previous medical reports indicated that Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered "significant damage" to his internal organs.

Another Alexandria shooting victim, Matt Mika, is also now in "good condition" and has been discharged from George Washington University Hospital, his family said in a statement Friday. Mika's family added that the Tyson Foods lobbyist is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries for his injuries.

"We are truly grateful for the compassionate, world-class care provided by the doctors, nurses and team at George Washington," Mika's family said in a statement. "And we will never forget and continue to be grateful for the heroism shown by the US Capitol Police. We truly appreciate the prayers, words of encouragement and support from Matt's friends, family and people across the nation and the world."

Republicans and Democrats honored those injured in the Alexandria shooting -- including Rep. Roger Williams, congressional aide Zach Barth and Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey -- at the Congressional Baseball Game on June 15, raising a record $1.5 million for charity.




