Accuser compares Bill Cosby to Jeffrey Dahmer

Bill Cosby accuser Linda Kirkpatrick reacted with fury Saturday to news that the comedian, whose high-profile sex offense case ended last week in a mistrial, plans to host a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault.

Asked about the plan by CNN's Christi Paul, Kirkpatrick, who is among 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, referenced infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was convicted of murdering 17 men and boys in the Milwaukee area between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer notoriously ate several of his victims.

Cosby "having a town hall meeting on educating people on sexual assault is the same as Jeffrey Dahmer hosting a town hall meeting on the joy of cooking," said Kirkpatrick, who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1981.

She added: "Neither of which I will be attending."