WWII Treasures Checked Out by Erie County Historical Society

The Erie County Historical Society offered a chance for local people to "Uncover World War II Treasures." On Saturday from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m., they held a special event at the Watson Curtze mansion.

People could bring in their WWII artifacts and treasures from their trunks, attics or basements to learn more about them, or even share them with the museum.

Executive Director George Deutsch called it a sort of antiques road show. Dozens of people brought in caps, guns, photographs, and more, each with a story to tell.

One local man though topped all. His father-in-law served in the German army, and he brought in a sword that he says was given to his father-in-law by Adolph Hitler. "This was a sword that was given out to people that did extremely good service in the German army," Leon Krystek said, adding, "I wanna pass it on to my grandkids that their great great grandfather was a part of history."

The event comes as the historical society prepares to collaborate with the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh on a traveling WWII exhibit, called "We Can Do It." The exhibit is scheduled to open August 12 at the Hagen History Center in Erie.