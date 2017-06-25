Galapazooza Turns Twelve

Up close with the animals at Galapazooza

It was another sold-out crowd for the annual grown ups party with the animals at the Erie Zoo...and Galapazooza, is marking its 12th year.

Zoo fans never tire of this very special event. The zoo closes early to the little ones, to get ready for the adult party animals.

Fifteen hundred people purchased tickets months ago. The event sells out in a matter of hours. The theme this year, a lion luau. There were 20 delicious food stations, and four musical acts spread around the zoo.

The real draw for most guests thought is the chance to get a behind the scenes look at the zoo exhibits, and even a chance to pet a rhino, or a baby crocodile.

Galapazooza is the biggest annual fundraiser at the Erie Zoo, it supports expansion and enhancement projects.