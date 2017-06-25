A Dozen People Rescued When Pontoon Boat Overturns in the Bay

A big scare for a dozen people on a pontoon boat Saturday evening, when it overturned started sinking about 150 feet off Dobbins landing in Presque Isle Bay.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat responded quickly. They found nine people clinging to the bottom of the boat, and another three in the water. As they got closer, a good Samaritan was able to pull two of the people in the water onto board his boat. The Coast Guard boat rescued the third person in the water, and went to work getting the other nine.

Rescuers told us the boat may have been overloaded and the choppy conditions started to take it under. One bright spot is that there were enough life jackets for all on board, and they put them on. Petty Officer 2nd Class James Stephenson of the U.S. Coast Guard was one of the responders. "This really illustrates the point that everybody on board should have a life jacket and as soon as there is any sign of trouble to put that life jacket on to make sure that you're safe," said Stephenson. He said even experience swimmers are surprised how quickly they tire in the cold and choppy water.

The rescued people were taken to Wolverine Marina, where they were checked out by an ambulance crew, and given warm blankets or towels to dry off. Their boat didn't fare as well. It went under.