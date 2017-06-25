A Dozen People Rescued When Pontoon Boat Overturns in the Bay - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Dozen People Rescued When Pontoon Boat Overturns in the Bay

Posted: Updated:
People rescued when pontoon boat overturned People rescued when pontoon boat overturned

A big scare for a dozen people on a pontoon boat Saturday evening, when it overturned started sinking about 150 feet off Dobbins landing in Presque Isle Bay.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat responded quickly.  They found nine people clinging to the bottom of the boat, and another three in the water. As they got closer, a good Samaritan was able to pull two of the people in the water onto board his boat.  The Coast Guard boat rescued the third person in the water, and went to work getting the other nine.

Rescuers told us the boat may have been overloaded and the choppy conditions started to take it under.  One bright spot is that  there were enough life jackets for all on board, and they put them on.  Petty Officer 2nd Class James Stephenson of the U.S. Coast Guard was one of the responders.  "This really illustrates the point that everybody on board should have a life jacket and as soon as there is any sign of trouble to put that life jacket on to make sure that you're safe," said Stephenson.  He said even experience swimmers are surprised how quickly they tire in the cold and choppy water.

The rescued people were taken to Wolverine Marina, where they were checked out by an ambulance crew, and given warm blankets or towels to dry off. Their boat didn't fare as well.  It went under.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com