House Fire in Hayfield Township

Crews responded to a house fire on Valley Road in Hayfield township Sunday morning.

Early reports say some careless cooking caused this split level home to take on flames.

Central, Saegertown, and Vernon fire departments were on the scene and several others have been placed on standby.

Erie News Now has also learned the fire marshal was called to the home.

According to officials, the home was occupied by the owner's son who is doing some remodeling.

He was cooking on the stove when it got out of control

There's heavy damage to kitchen area and second floor as well.

Luckily the man and his dog were able to escape.