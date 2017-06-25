Brig Niagara Prepares for Trip to Canada

The U.S. Brig Niagara is heading out for nearly 6 weeks of sailing, as they head to Canada. The crew boarded, their bags are packed, and beds are made as they get ready to set sail.

"We're going to be heading up to Hamilton, Ontario. And from Hamilton, we're going up to Bath... It's all part of the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada,” says Chief Mate and Relief Captain of the Brig Niagara, David Goldman.

Among the crew are high school students from across the U.S.

"We've taken 6 kids here on the Brig Niagara. This is our second year, and they're looking forward to going,” says retired Cost Guard member and teacher at Steven F. Austin in Houston, Texas, Sean Moriarty.

"Last year I came, and I liked it so much I decided to come this year,” says Peter Lopez, a student at Steven F. Austin.

Even some local students are getting ready for the voyage.

"I really haven't sailed to Canada, so it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I'm just really looking forward to that,” says Ethan Corbin of Fairview.

Even though here in Erie we don't have a Tall Ships Festival this year, the Brig Niagara will still be part of a huge international festival during this voyage in Quebec City.

"It's a good way to kind of showcase what we do here on the Brig and our sail training program with the students we have on board,” says David.

"I'm excited to see some ships from Canada, and I've heard some ships from Europe are coming over, so I'm really excited about that,” says Ethan.

Even though it will be tough work, sailing for weeks on end is full of great experiences.

"Sailing in a tall ship, I could stand here for the next 20 minutes and tell you why it's great... It's really a unique opportunity that they're not going to get very many places, and Erie is very lucky to be able to offer that experience to other people so,” says David.

"It's taught me a lot of responsibility and built my character up, and taught me how to agree with people I've never even seen before,” says Ethan.

The Brig Niagara is expected to set sail around 9 p.m. Sunday night.