Snap Map a Privacy Trap?

An update from the Snapchat app has local police giving a warning about your privacy. If you have the app, if your kids have the app, or if you’ve been on social media in the past few days, you’ve probably heard of Snap Map. It’s a way to let your friends know where you are; however, it could pose for some potential privacy problems.

For it to work, your app has to be up-to-date and you need to enable Snap Map. The picture sharing app asks if they can you use your location.

Once you give permission, you have a couple options who can see your location. You can choose all your friends, certain friends, or go on “ghost mode.” That allows you to see where your friends are, but they can’t see you.

Snapchat rolled out the new feature as a way for you to be more social, and go to where your friends are and see if there’s an event happening in town.

However, the Millcreek Police Department is warning that sharing your exact location might not be the best way to keep in touch with friends.

“Young children playing at a playground might have some of these devices with them, and it's showing their exact location. It gives predators or people that are less than scrupulous chances to take advantage of young children... And when it comes to adults that just aren't tech savvy, they're just showing that they're not at the house, leaving the house open for theft and burglaries,” says Lieutenant Scott Sebulak.

However, on the flip side, Lt. Sebulak says this could be helpful to parents to know where their child is. He also says with any location sharing app, you should always think smart.

"When you're using these types of devices, these types of apps you have to make sure you put the privacy features in place that are built into them. You have to take care. If you're a parent, make sure you pay attention to what your kids are using. Those common sense things can save you a lot trouble in the long run,” says Lt. Sebulak

Again, Snap Map only works once you enable the feature with permission to give your location. So if you haven’t done that, don’t worry, no one knows where you are.