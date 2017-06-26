Interim HealthCare: Giving You the Business

Interim HealthCare is a locally owned and operated franchise, that has been providing a wide array of home care services for the past 30 years.

The agency serves both children and adults.

The company provides extensive training for its nearly 300 local employees.

And they are all extensively screened before going out to help clients.

Vice President Joe Kavlick said, "It is paramount to our success to make sure that we are hiring and helping train good employees and present those employees and present those employees to our clients."

The employees have been receiving high marks for their training and service.

The company getting top grades from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

And the agency says more and more people are looking for services to help them age in place.

Regional Marketing Director Mary Beth Lombardi said, "So what we see is people in their home, they want to stay in their home. People in assisted living do not want to go to the next level."

But people have plenty of needs.

And Interim provides a full range of home care services.

Leaders think that has helped the company succeed.

Joe Kavlick said, "I think the diversity of the services we provide enables us to adapt to changes in the market that have presented to us at least over the 15 years I have been with the company."