Airline Considers Expanding Service to Include Erie

Memphis based Southern Airways Express is now considering expanding its operations to include Erie.

The airline operates about 24 aircraft service 20 cities.

The plan now being considered calls four daily flights to and from Pittsburgh.

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership President-CEO Barb Chaffee said, "I think Southern Airways Express is extremely interested in this market. But i think their decision will be dependent on what they see as commitment by business and industry and the leisure travel market."

The airport has been trying to add service for some time.

But airline consolidation and a nationwide pilot shortage have made that difficult, leaving Erie with service to only Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Adding Pittsburgh would give local travelers another option.

The airline would use small, nine seat aircraft if it begins service in Erie.

Chaffee said, "I think they would love to be able to make a decision either for the fall of 2017 or the spring of 2018."