Millcreek Township to Put on July 4th Fireworks Display - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township to Put on July 4th Fireworks Display

Millcreek Township announced it will put on a fireworks display for the Fourth of July holiday for the second year in a row.

Fireworks will light up the sky July 4th starting at 10 p.m. It will be a 20 minute show.

Gibson Fireworks from Titusville will set them off from the MYAA sports complex, just west of Pittsburgh Avenue.

The display, which costs about $10,000, will not cost the township any money. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield signed on as the main sponsor. Giant Eagle and Baldwin Brothers Development are also sponsoring the display.

Best place to watch the fireworks is from the surrounding parking lots, according to the township. The Yorktown Center, West Erie Plaza, Big Lots and Iron Oxygen Fitness plazas will allow people to watch the show from their parking lots.

Millcreek Township will also host a Fourth of July parade at 9:45 a.m.

