Meth, LSD, Stun Gun Seized in Jamestown, New York Drug Investigation

Two people have been arrested as part of a drug investigation at two Jamestown, New York apartments.

Jeremy Gross and Kimberly Fred both face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Investigators searched a basement apartment on Hazzard Street just after 9 p.m. Friday and an upper apartment on Colfax Street afterwards.

Approximately 10 grams of meth, doses of LSD, drugs paraphernalia, cash and a stun gun were seized at both locations.

He and Fred were found inside the Hazzard Street apartment when investigators showed up.

Investigators say they determined Gross was the renter and responsible for the activity within both apartments.

Complaints, police patrols and a drug task force investigation identified the addresses as nuisances.


